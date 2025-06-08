Lakers' LeBron James Slams Haters With Simple Pushback Message
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has seen it and done it in his basketball career.
James remains one of the most revolutionary figures the game has ever seen — and even at 40, he continues to spark conversation. Everything he says or does carries weight, and that spotlight has only intensified with the launch of his podcast alongside Steve Nash, Mind The Game.
James’s podcast is one of the best out there, as it discusses the X’s and O’s and is strictly about the game and the love for the game of basketball. The 40-year-old, alongside Nash and his superstar teammate Luka Doncic, touched on a ton of topics, including his ‘bag.’
James called out the trolls on his podcast.
"I see it all the time, I'll be on social media and it's like 'LeBron has no bag,' James said (25:00 mark). "'LeBron has no bag' and I'm sitting here with like 50 billion points. Just play the game the right way, and I hope that our younger generation doesn't get swamped by saying, 'I need a bag.' Work on your game, know what you're going to be good at in order to help the team and prove the next year to be a better player."
James doesn’t have 50 billion points. He’s currently sitting at 42,184; still, he remains the leading scorer of all time, and that was no accident.
The four-time NBA MVP can get a bucket from just about anywhere on the floor. That wasn’t always the case early in his career, but over time, he sharpened his skillset and expanded his range — allowing him to evolve right alongside the modern game.
For certain people, James is viewed as a bully who is most dangerous when he is going downhill, and even at 40, that remains true. However, he has sharpened his skills, which have enabled him to become the leading scorer in NBA history.
James can dominate in the paint, break defenders down in isolation, navigate off-ball screens to pick apart a defense, and knock down threes from anywhere on the floor. His offensive versatility remains unmatched.
The Lakers have benefited from James evolving as a player, and that couldn't be any truer as he came to Los Angeles at the end of his career. He’s needed to adapt to his body and game in his late 30s to 40s, and it’s worked to his advantage.
