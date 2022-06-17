Lakers: LeBron James Sounds Off On Viral Tom Hanks Video

If it's a day that ends "y", it's a day that LeBron James will probably send out a tweet. It could be about basketball, taco Tuesday, or anything in between. On Thursday, LeBron James voiced his opinion about the viral video of a fan nearly knocking over Tom Hanks' wife, Rita Wilson, while the couple was exiting an event.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson walking out of a building isn't news. The reason the video has nearly three million views is Hanks' strong reaction to the fan and the rest of the paparazzi. LeBron, who is one of the few people who knows exactly what it's like to be surrounded by over-eager fans everywhere he goes, provided his thoughts on the video.

"I just saw the Tom Hanks clip of his wife almost being trampled over by the paparazzi. What the fuck ever happened to personal space?? Now if Tom would have stole on one of them, he would be the one in the wrong and probably sued! How are they protected more than he and his wife?"

Maybe we're just getting more social media LeBron than usual since the Lakers didn't make the playoffs, but it seems like the f-bombs have been coming fast and furious from The King lately.

The Lakers superstar let one fly after an errant shot in his driveway hoop resulted in a basketball hitting his Maybach.

LeBron also dropped a few in the most recent episode of his show "The Shop".

For the record, LeBron can use whatever words he pleases, it's just that fans are used to NBA press conference James that are a no-fly zone for f-bombs.