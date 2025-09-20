Lakers' LeBron James Speaks Honestly About His Relationship With Drake
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been famous for quite a while. Since he was 16 years old, he has been in the public eye because of how great he is at the game of basketball.
Because of his fame and fortune, James has been able to hang out with some of the most famous people in the world. He has created some friendships with those famous people, too.
Drake has been someone that James has hung out with before. He recently talked about where his relationship with Drake stands after his beef with Kendrick Lamar.
While talking with Speedy Morman, James addressed his current relationship with Drake.
"Always wish him the best, obviously. (We're in) Different places right now, currently. He's doing his thing, I'm doing mine. But it's always love, for sure."
James has been a fan of Lamar's music and the songs he has put out during this beef with Drake, so his relationship has been strained since then. It's clear James doesn't hang out with Drake much anymore.
The relationship that James has with certain music people is part of his being famous for so long. Rappers and musicians gravitate towards athletes, and they always have.
Right now, James is worried about other things. He's more focused on winning a championship with the Lakers instead of worrying about his relationship with Drake.
Lakers Forward LeBron James Has His Eyes on One More Title
Before James retires, he would love to win a fifth title. That is what keeps him motivated to work out as hard as he does during the offseason. He wants that as part of his legacy when he's done.
This year might be one of his final best chances to do that. With Luka Doncic with the Lakers for an entire year, they might be ready to take a leap in the playoffs at the end of the year.
James made Second-Team All-NBA last season, so he's still an elite player in this league.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
