August 22, 2021
Lakers’ LeBron James Surpasses One Billion in Earnings

James becomes the first active NBA athlete to surpass one billion in career earnings.
James becomes the first active NBA athlete to surpass one billion in career earnings.

Over his entire career, it seems as if every move LeBron James makes is calculated. James grew up in the limelight as a teenager, like the iconic Sports Illustrated cover at the age of 17, he somehow manages to avoid any scandals or anything that would hurt his reputation or brand. It is rare for anyone to live up to their starry expectations and crush them to the point he is debated as an all-time great.

Knowing all this, it should not come as a surprise that he is the first active NBA one-billion-dollar man.

This thread is fantastic as it provides in-depth scenarios as to how James bet on himself time and time again to optimize opportunities that arose and create them for others.

Here are some of the highlights:

· At 18, turned down a $10 million dollar check from Reebok, only to sign with Nike for $90 million months later.

· Invested 2% into Liverpool FC for $6.5 million in 2011. That 2% is now worth $80 million.

· Invested less than one million for 10% equity in Blaze Pizza in 2012. That investment is now worth close to $70 million.

· Founded SpringHill Entertainment in 2020. After developing Space Jam 2 and the Naomi Osaka docuseries, Nike is interested in purchasing the company at $750 million.

