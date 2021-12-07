Lakers: LeBron James Talks Bronny James's NBA Future

Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James is hoping to see his eldest son, LeBron James Jr. (a.k.a. "Bronny" James), lace up his sneakers on an NBA court soon.

LeBron told Spectrum Lakers reporter Mike Trudell that Bronny wants to follow his father's footsteps onto an NBA court one day.

“He has my support and my blueprint," LeBron said after watching Bronny play in an ESPN showcase this past Saturday. "With health and a little bit of luck, that would be the ultimate thing.”

The 6'3", 180-pound Bronny, 17, is currently projected by ESPN as the 49th-best prospect among his 2023 high school class. Bronny, who can play both backcourt positions, is a junior at Sierra Canyon School, located in Chatsworth, a San Fernando Valley neighborhood in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

On Saturday, Bronny's Sierra Canyon club bested St. Vincent-St. Mary, his father's alma matter, 71-53. Bronny turned in plenty of appetizing highlights en route to scoring a game-high 19 points:

Earlier this year, LeBron reiterated that he hoped to play alongside Bronny at the NBA level. "That's definitely one of my goals, but that's a long-term goals," he told Mark Medina of USA Today in March. "But that would be pretty cool to go on my resume." He also said something similar as early as 2018, relaying to Tim Ferris on his podcast that "I would love to see the floor with my son."

At the earliest, they would be suiting up together when the elder James would be in his age-39 season.