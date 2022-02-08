Lakers: LeBron James Wants Los Angeles to Be Active at the Trade Deadline

The Lakers are a mystery around the league at this point. As much as fans want and expect them to be active at the trade deadline, there's no telling what they will be able to do. Especially when you consider that they don't have much to offer beyond Talen Horton-Tucker.

But any team that has LeBron James leading the way is expected to compete. So with that in mind, it's not surprising to hear the Lakers involved in so many different trade rumors.

LeBron was asked about the deadline on Monday following the Lakers' practice. For him, there is no doubt that they will try to improve the team if the opportunity presents itself. But that's a big if.

“I say this every year, if there’s an opportunity to get better, then you explore those options. I’ve been like that my whole career. I’ve said it over and over. If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down…And if not, then you rock and roll with what you got.”

Bron also stressed the point that even if moves are not made, the Lakers will roll with what they have. Even if what they have isn't working right now.

“I’ve always felt like, listen, I don’t really like to play fantasy basketball, so this is the group that we have going into the deadline, then we’ll be ready to take on all challenges that this season has given us."

The Lakers are 26-28 and just barely hanging onto their play-in tournament hopes. They have reportedly been shopping other guys like Kendrick Nunn, Kent Bazemore, Dwight Howard, and DeAndre Jordan.

The report that the Lakers are still trying to move Russell Westbrook came out this week as well, but that seems close to impossible at this point.

They might have to get the job done with what they have based on how the market has played out.