    • November 2, 2021
    Lakers: LeBron James Wants the Browns to Trade Odell Beckham Jr

    King James knows that OBJ can be special again.
    Author:

    Every once in a while, we see Lakers players talking about different sports. LeBron James is definitely one of those guys that you see at all sorts of other professional sporting events. And at his size, he could probably have had a successful career playing in the NFL. 

    Today is the trade deadline for the NFL, so naturally, those moves are dominating the news cycle all day long. But LeBron James took to his own Twitter account to be his own general manager, lobbying for one trade. 

    The Lakers star posted this on his Twitter account about Browns' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Apparently, LeBron wants OBJ to go to a new team where he can be great again.

    After a successful rollercoaster start to his career with the New York Giants, Beckham was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Since then, injuries and lack of production have stopped him from being the same guy that he was in New York.

    But the Lakers star wants him moved, so the Browns better get on it. 

