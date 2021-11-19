Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: LeBron James Will Be a Game Time Decision Tonight in Boston

    Los Angeles could potentially have LBJ back on Friday night.
    Author:

    The Lakers head out to Boston tonight to take on the Celtics for the first time this season. Coming off of a loss to the Bucks on Wednesday, Los Angeles will be looking to get their team back into the win column. The latest loss knocked them to 8-8 on the season. 

    But the good news is that the Lakers could be getting a main piece back into the lineup. LeBron James has been out for the last two weeks with an abdominal strain, and they've struggled in his absence. 

    James has been taking part in pregame shooting drills for the last two games. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said this morning that LeBron is officially a game time decision in Boston. 

    Read More

    With the emergence of Talen Horton-Tucker in the starting lineup, it's unclear what rotations Vogel would go with if LeBron is a go. Ideally, it would create a position where Anthony Davis could be at the 5, a spot where Vogel has been hoping to keep him all year. 

    Getting LeBron back also opens up space for AD and for Russell Westbrook. Both of those guys have seen the pressure on them turned up a little by opposing defenses with James out. 

    Getting to a Celtics team that has struggled early on would be huge for this road trip. 

    LeBron James
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Will Be a Game Time Decision Tonight in Boston

    1 minute ago
    kareem abdul jabbar usa today
    News

    Lakers: Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Could Be Going To Jail

    1 hour ago
    anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
    News

    Lakers: Stephen A. Smith Rips Into Anthony Davis For His Poor Performance

    2 hours ago
    lebron-james
    News

    Lakers: Enes Kanter Takes a Massive Shot at LeBron James Over Shoes

    4 hours ago
    russell westbrook usa today 11-10
    News

    Lakers: Russell Westbrook's Hilarious Response to the Staples Center Name Change

    6 hours ago
    lebrondwight
    News

    Lakers: Some LeBron James Health News

    23 hours ago
    talen horton tucker 11-14 usa today
    News

    Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Needs to Start More Games

    Nov 18, 2021
    Frank Vogel
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Frustrated By the Lack of Foul Calls For His Team

    Nov 18, 2021