Lakers: LeBron James Will Be a Game Time Decision Tonight in Boston

The Lakers head out to Boston tonight to take on the Celtics for the first time this season. Coming off of a loss to the Bucks on Wednesday, Los Angeles will be looking to get their team back into the win column. The latest loss knocked them to 8-8 on the season.

But the good news is that the Lakers could be getting a main piece back into the lineup. LeBron James has been out for the last two weeks with an abdominal strain, and they've struggled in his absence.

James has been taking part in pregame shooting drills for the last two games. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said this morning that LeBron is officially a game time decision in Boston.

With the emergence of Talen Horton-Tucker in the starting lineup, it's unclear what rotations Vogel would go with if LeBron is a go. Ideally, it would create a position where Anthony Davis could be at the 5, a spot where Vogel has been hoping to keep him all year.

Getting LeBron back also opens up space for AD and for Russell Westbrook. Both of those guys have seen the pressure on them turned up a little by opposing defenses with James out.

Getting to a Celtics team that has struggled early on would be huge for this road trip.