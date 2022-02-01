Lakers: LeBron James Will Miss His Fourth Consecutive Game And Could Be Out Longer

The Lakers finally head home on Wednesday night to take on the Trail Blazer. After a long road trip that saw them lose 4 of 6, Crypto.com Arena is going to be a sight for sore eyes for Frank Vogel and his squad.

But the Lakers will once again be playing without LeBron James. Per The Athletic, James will miss his fourth consecutive game with that sore left knee that has sidelined him since early last week.

Even worse, there is a chance that James misses more games beyond Wednesday as well. The Lakers sound like they want to be careful with his knee and endure that he is 100 percent healthy before pulling him back into the lineup.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss Wednesday’s game against Portland and could miss additional games due to irritation in his left knee, sources tell The Athletic. The team wants to be cautious and allow James to return once the irritation has subsided.

That's another tough blow for the Lakers as they struggle to get anything going. As of right now, they are the 9th seed in the Western Conference and should make the play-in tournament. But ideal, they would like to make up 5 games on the Mavericks and get to that desired 6th seed.

Without LeBron James, that seems very unlikely to happen. James is averaging over 30 points per game in the month of January, and he's been a monster in the paint for Los Angeles. Getting Anthony Davis back healthy has helped. but they are missing LBJ.

The Lakers have lost all 3 games that LeBron has had to miss with the knee injury.