Lakers: LeBron James Will Start at Center Even When Anthony Davis is Healthy

The Lakers have had to make a few adjustments to their lineups this year. Actually, they've had to make a lot more than just a few. With the number of injuries and positive COVID tests that have plagued this team, Frank Vogel has had to get very creative.

That includes moving LeBron James to the five with Anthony Davis out. The Lakers have had an emphasis on getting AD back at center for a while, but an MCL sprain will keep him out likely deep into January the way things are going.

But the move for LeBron may not be temporary after all. The 37-year-old could still see some starts at center for the Lakers even with AD healthy. Vogel made it pretty clear that would be the case earlier this week.

James started at center on Friday against Portland and scored 43 points going 16-of-26 from the field. James also logged 14 boards for the Lakers at the five and continues to be a physical threat for them in that position.

And that's not to say that AD cannot do something like that. But he's been noticeably less physical this year, something that Lakers fans have had an issue with early on. James has provided almost the exact opposite approach when he is playing center.

Depending on the type of lineup that the Lakers are facing, Vogel could always move those two guys in and out of the position. Overall, it's a great problem for this team to have right now.