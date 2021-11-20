Lakers LeBron James Will Start vs. The Celtics

After losing LeBron James for a good portion of this month, he will be back to face off against the Boston Celtics. James suffered an abdominal strain that kept him out longer than expected. The lakers have struggled since James had found himself on the bench. Although this L.A. team should be winning games without him, having the MVP player back, will only benefit them against Boston.

The Lakers starting lineup with now be Talen Horton Tucker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Avery Bradley, and Russell Westbrook. L.A. is still without Trevor Ariza (right ankle), Austin Reaves (left hamstring), Kendrick Nunn (right knee), and more.

The Lakers are 8-8 and need a win tonight, so with James back, it could bring some new momentum. According to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, Frank Vogel apparently hinted that LeBron James would take the PF slot and Carmelo Anthony will stay at his bench role. Keeping Carmelo Anthony on the bench seems to be working well and hopefully having LeBron James out on the court will allow the Lakers to score more points.

Tonight will be a big test to see how well the Lakers work together.