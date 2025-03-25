Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts to JuJu Watkins’ Season-Ending Injury
NBA Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent his best wishes to USC star guard JuJu Watkins after she suffered a torn ACL on Monday night.
Johnson sent this post out Tuesday morning after learning about Watkins' season-ending injury.
"Devastated to hear the news that Juju Watkins tore her ACL last night. I’m praying for a speedy recovery, but I know Juju is a competitor and will be back stronger and better," wrote Johnson.
The injury occurred during USC's second-round game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament against No. 9 seed Mississippi State. Watkins suffered the injury in the first quarter. She went down in pain, holding her knee.
Just before the injury, she was pushing the ball in transition and was bumped by mutism tenders. She immediately went down to the floor and was screaming in pain. Watkins was carried off the court and missed the rest of the game.
Although the Trojans still got the job done without her, winning 96-59, this undoubtedly puts a damper on their title chances this season.
After the game, USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb expressed how she's feeling losing her best player.
"I'm feeling a lot of emotions, obviously," Gottlieb said.
"But the biggest one is pride. What a performance by this group. When you throw a bunch of talented people on a team, it doesn't become a team until you work through some things. I always thought throughout the year that if we had something we had to work on it would be when things didn't go right right away, we sometimes stressed out.
"And how about this. Something didn't go right for us," Gottlieb said. "You never want anyone to go down, especially someone like JuJu that we all lean on in so many ways. But this team rallied. They rallied for her, they rallied for each other, our fans had our back. I'm just really proud and I think we showed what kind of team we are."
Watkins established herself as one of the biggest and brightest basketball stars in the nation. Her loss to the Trojans will be detrimental.
Johnson may be busy with his other ventures, but he always has time to watch terrific talent and recognizes it when he sees it.
The 65-year-old is arguably the greatest point guard of all time and is a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers.
