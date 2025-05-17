Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts to Knicks Eliminating Celtics
The Boston Celtics were eliminated from the NBA playoffs after losing Game 6 to the New York Knicks on Friday night. It was a game that wasn't close at any point.
New York now advances to take on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. There will be no repeat champions now that the Celtics are eliminated.
Winning this series without Jayson Tatum was going to be very hard to do. After he tore his Achilles, it was inevitable that the Celtics were going to lose the series. It would have been historic for them to come back from down 3-1 without him.
Read more: Former First Round Pick Center Could Be Option For Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson does not like the Celtics. He was part of the rivalry that the two teams had in the 1980s, which helped popularize the NBA into the mainstream.
Johnson reacted to the Celtics ending their season in disappointing fashion.
Johnson has the tendency to just tweet a recap of the game, and that's essentially what he did here. He didn't show any animosity towards the Celtics, which was probably tough for him.
Lakers fans can't stand the Celtics and love to watch them lose. If Los Angeles is going to be out of the playoffs, it makes fans feel better that the Celtics are also not going to win an NBA championship.
Now that Tatum tore his Achilles, the title window for the Celtics is probably closed. The Lakers have a better chance of winning the championship next season than the Celtics do without their best player.
More Lakers news: Lakers Would Reportedly Only Move Austin Reaves for One Reason
Los Angeles has some moves that they need to make if they want to win the title next season. The biggest move they need to make is to sign a center who can help them defensively.
The Lakers have work to do in the offseason, but their fans can enjoy the fact that they won't have to watch the Celtics win back-to-back championships. That would have been annoying for them to do.
Even though Johnson didn't comment on being happy that the Celtics lost, everyone knows that he is probably happy with the result.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: LeBron James Has Full Control Over Success of Lakers Offseason
Lakers' Austin Reaves Could Make Astonishing Amount on Open Market
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.