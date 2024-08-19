Lakers Legend Michael Cooper Gives Heartfelt Reaction To Getting Jersey Number Retired
The Los Angeles Lakers recently announced that they will be retiring the number of Hall of Fame forward Michael Cooper on January 13, 2025.
A vital member of the Showtime-era Lakers, Cooper won five NBA Championships. was named to eight NBA All-Defensive teams, and was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 1987.
Needless to say, the Hall of Famer was ecstatic.
“I’m 68 years old, had a wonderful NBA career, my after basketball career has been fabulous, but I’m experiencing something very fantastic," Cooper said in a video posted on X.
"First being named into the Hall of Fame, which would be October 12th and 13th and I thought the dream had ended right there. But the Lakers yesterday had bestowed upon me probably one of the most prestigious award any NBA player, any athlete, can get playing for an organization. And I’ve always said the Lakers are a great organization, I’m not saying it now because of what they’ve done for me. And what they’ve done is they’re going to retire my jersey on January 13th."
Cooper then shared how much the honor meant to him, especially since his number was being retired next to some of the greatest names in basketball.
"If we weren’t on camera I would start crying, but I did my crying last night. I got a chance to talk about it like an adult. That there is the ultimate award, because what that means is that every time you walk into the arena where the Lakers play, that jersey is going to be up there with some of the best that’s ever played this game. You have Wilt Chamberlain, Magic, Kareem, Shaq, Kobe twice just to name a few. And now the No. 21."
Finally, Cooper shared how much it meant to his family, saying that whenever they go watch a Lakers game, he'll be right there with them.
"And the thing I like about that is because we would all like to live forever but that’s not going to happen. But my kids, grandkids and my great great grandkids, any time they go to a Lakers event, they’ll see the No. 21 hanging up there with the insignia Cooper on it. That’s who they are and that’s where it all began. So like I said, it’s the year of me. I’m going to revel in it a little bit because I do appreciate the Lakers for that."
Congratulations, Coop! You deserve it.
