Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Reacts to FIBA Hall of Fame Induction
Los Angeles Lakers star center Pau Gasol took to X to share an emotional message about being selected for the FIBA Hall of Fame.
Gasol had this to say to his fans on social media.
"It’s a true privilege to be part of the FIBA Hall of Fame alongside these amazing inductees, and specially with my family by my side.
"Thank you, @FIBA, for the recognition and for your continued efforts in promoting basketball around the world," wrote Gasol.
The Spaniard played a pivotal role in leading the Lakers to two NBA championships and is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished international players in basketball history. Before his successful NBA career, Gasol had already built an impressive résumé overseas.
Hailing from Spain, he began his rise with FC Barcelona's junior program and quickly made his mark on the international stage. As a standout with Spain’s national under-18 team, he captured titles at both the 1998 Albert Schweitzer Tournament and the 1998 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship.
That was all before his time in the league. During his time in the league, he proudly represented his country and continued to make his people proud. Gasol has been named a two-time FIBA Europe Player of the Year, two-time Mister Europa Player of the Year, four-time Euroscar Player of the Year, FIBA World Cup MVP, two-time FIBA EuroBaskte MVP, and FIBA EuroBasket Dream team member in 2020.
In his FIBA career, Gasol averaged 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 117 games, counting EuroBasket, Olympic play, and the FIBA World Cup.
As for his time with the Lakers, Gasol averaged 17.7 points per game, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 52.2 percent from the field in 35.7 minutes of action and 429 games.
In the NBA, Gasol was a six-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA member, 2002 Rookie of the Year, and a two-time champion in 2009 and 2010.
