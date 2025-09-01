Lakers Legend Shaquille O’Neal Gets Brutally Honest On 2004 Finals Loss
Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Shaquille O'Neal has once again reflected on perhaps his Lakers' biggest disappointment, their five-game 2004 Finals defeat to the Detroit Pistons.
LA started off its 2003-04 season looking like the heavy favorites to claim a fourth title in five seasons. After getting ousted by the eventual 2003 champion San Antonio Spurs during the playoffs, the Lakers sought to bring in some Hall of Fame veteran help around All-NBA superstars O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.
Former two-time league MVP power forward Karl Malone and Defensive Player of the Year point guard Gary Payton signed with the Lakers on below-market value deals.
Serious legal issues for Bryant, an ill-timed Malone injury, and chemistry problems between O'Neal and Bryant may have yielded a slightly underwhelming regular season for Los Angeles, but the team still managed to make its four Finals in five seasons, where it faced off against a far less heralded Pistons squad.
LA underestimated Detroit at its own peril. Anchored by eventual three-time Defensive Player of the Year Ben Wallace and five-time All-Star point guard Chauncey Billups, plus four-time All-Star forward Rasheed Wallace, three-time All-Star shooting guard Richard "Rip" Hamilton, and All-Defensive wing Tayshaun Prince, the Pistons' clamp-down defense throttled the Lakers starrier names.
During a new conversation with actor Dax Shepard on his hit podcast "Armchair Expert," O'Neal reflected on what went wrong in the 2004 Finals.
"And if you look up at our relationship, it's the classic tale of The Godfather," O'Neal said of himself and Bryant. "You got the Godfather that came from Orlando, and he's the Godfather. But you have a young capo. And finally [shows gun signals with his hands]. He's Michael [Corleone], I'm the Godfather, 'cause remember when I came to LA, I was already established."
Bryant vs O'Neal
O'Neal was six years Bryant's senior and the Lakers' focal point on offense. He won Finals MVPs during each of LA's three championships with the tandem, from 1999-2000 and 2001-02.
"I was the biggest thing in the league. So he's there and he f—in' wants it," O'Neal said. We win three, we do a lot of deals, and then finally I get assassinated. They thought I was dead, and I relocated to Miami, and then I got to get it back. It's business," he added.
