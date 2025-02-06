Lakers Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Shocking Pick for Winner of Luka Doncic Trade
While there have already been multiple moves ahead of the trade deadline, none have grabbed the attention more than the blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz.
The shocking trade saw 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis head to Dallas in exchange for guard Luka Doncic.
Needless to say, every single NBA fan and expert have weighed in on who won this trade. This includes Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal, who says that the Mavericks have won the trade... for now.
"There was a lot of speculation about whether him and LeBron can play with each other," O'Neal said on NBA on TNT. "The answer is yes, of course they can play with each other. It's going to be interesting. However, I think Dallas got the better of the trade. For the next two years, anyway."
O'Neal also dug into his grievances with the trade, especially on Dallas' side.
"Well, obviously, Dallas didn't want to move forward with one of the greatest young players that we've seen today," O'Neal said. "I wish the business of basketball could have been handled a little better."
"You would think a guy that had five years in the league, five first-team All-NBA's would get the conversation. Like, 'Hey. This is not going well. This could possibly happen.' But], you know, he felt the same way I felt when it went down. I actually had to look and make sure it wasn't April Fool's Day. So I would have liked to have seen it done more respectfully."
"This is what we call the business of basketball. I remember the day they traded Patrick Ewing. And it made me say that no one is safe. Then Dominique [Wilkins]. Then me. Then you. So it happens, it's just very unfortunate."
The Mavericks have acquired a great weapon in Davis as well as a great compliment to guard Kyrie Irving. This season, Davis has averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.
Meanwhile, the Lakers have received one of the best offensive players to ever play the game of basketball. This season, Doncic has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 total rebounds, 7.8 assists, and two steals per game. And this is one of his weaker years.
