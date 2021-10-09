Lakers: Legend Shaquille O’Neal Takes Shot at Another Big Man

Shaquille O’Neal has always been known for being hard on younger big men. During Dwight Howard’s heyday with the Orlando Magic, the Diesel disparaged Howard every chance he got, starting when Howard donned the Superman cape during Slam Dunk contest.

Last year, O’Neal set his sights on Rudy Gobert, ripping him for his production on the court, after the Utah big man signed a max contract extension.

“I’m not gonna hate, but this should be an inspiration to all the little kids out there. You average 11 points in the NBA, you can get $200 million.”

On the Sport’s Illustrated podcast ‘The Crossover’ a couple days ago, O’Neal told Chris Mannix that he did not consider Philadelphia Sixer superstar Joel Embiid as a dominant force.

“I wouldn’t use the D-word, he’s pretty good, really good, pretty good, but I would not use the D-word.”

In many peoples’ eyes, Embiid has been arguably the best big man in the league, averaging 28.5 points on 51.3% shooting. Had it not been for his knee injury last season, he was on track to win his first MVP award.

The big Aristotle’s expectations for big men has always been at a high bar, often to the point of absurdity. It really wouldn’t be surprising if O’Neal took shots at Denver’s Nikola Jokic in the near future.