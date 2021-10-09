    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Legend Shaquille O’Neal Takes Shot at Another Big Man

    Lakers: Legend Shaquille O’Neal Takes Shot at Another Big Man

    Another season, another big man to pick on.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Shaquille O’Neal has always been known for being hard on younger big men. During Dwight Howard’s heyday with the Orlando Magic, the Diesel disparaged Howard every chance he got, starting when Howard donned the Superman cape during Slam Dunk contest.

    Last year, O’Neal set his sights on Rudy Gobert, ripping him for his production on the court, after the Utah big man signed a max contract extension.

    “I’m not gonna hate, but this should be an inspiration to all the little kids out there. You average 11 points in the NBA, you can get $200 million.”

    On the Sport’s Illustrated podcast ‘The Crossover’ a couple days ago, O’Neal told Chris Mannix that he did not consider Philadelphia Sixer superstar Joel Embiid as a dominant force.

    In many peoples’ eyes, Embiid has been arguably the best big man in the league, averaging 28.5 points on 51.3% shooting. Had it not been for his knee injury last season, he was on track to win his first MVP award.

    The big Aristotle’s expectations for big men has always been at a high bar, often to the point of absurdity. It really wouldn’t be surprising if O’Neal took shots at Denver’s Nikola Jokic in the near future.

    USATSI_14774044
    News

    Lakers: Legend Shaquille O’Neal Takes Shot at Another Big Man

    just now
    lebron-socialmedia
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Reaches Another Milestone, But It’s Not on the Court

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16847390
    News

    Lakers Analysis: With Trevor Ariza Out, How Does the Team Fill the Void?

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16154029
    News

    Lakers: Is Former Guard Alex Caruso Already Making Team Regret Letting Him Go?

    6 hours ago
    lebronkuz
    News

    Lakers News: Another Preseason Loss. Should Fans Be Concerned?

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_15452777
    News

    Lakers News: Steph Curry has a lot to say about LeBron James

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_15351886
    News

    Lakers News: USA Today Panel Releases the 75 Greatest NBA Players, Number One Is Shocking

    Oct 8, 2021
    USATSI_16905414
    News

    Lakers Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Almost Wore A Laker Uniform

    Oct 8, 2021