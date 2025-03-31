Lakers Linked to $100M Blazers Star as Summer Trade Target
The 2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers have stumbled down the home stretch of the season. L.A has gone just 5-8 across its last 13 contests, thanks in part to a condensed schedule (the Lakers played six games in eight nights earlier this month, due to some L.A. wildfire-induced rescheduling) and in part to some major injury woes.
Defense seems to be the most glaring problem for the team, which surrendered a whopping 20-point first-half lead to the Memphis Grizzlies before righting the ship and pulling away in the fourth quarter on Saturday to win, barely, 134-127.
And yet, to hear Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints tell it, Los Angeles could be interested in adding some extra offensive punch this summer via trade instead.
Siegel reports that the Lakers might be interested in acquiring sharpshooting Portland Trail Blazers point guard Anfernee Simons. Whether Simons would be slotted in as a bench cog behind Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic — none of whom has a predilection for defense — or Reaves would be included in the (purely hypothetical, rumored) deal remains to be seen.
"While it's certainly a long shot, another team mentioned as a possible landing spot for Simons if the Blazers were to look to trade him is the Lakers, sources said. Take this with a grain of salt, as Los Angeles has more pressing matters to tend to on defense and in terms of frontcourt personnel," Siegel writes.
Speaking of frontcourt issues, the Lakers' center rotation appears to need at least some level of revamping. De facto starting five Jaxson Hayes will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and though he's played his way into a pay raise, he seems too raw to truly be a full-time starter at the position.
Buyout market pickup Alex Len has looked totally unplayable as Hayes' backup. Maxi Kleber has yet to return from a January surgery. Two-way centers Trey Jemison III and Christian Koloko are the other traditional centers on L.A.'s roster.
"The idea of Simons playing off [Luka] Doncic certainly makes sense," Siegel writes. "He is a solid three-point shooting weapon who can play on or off the ball, creating a strong scoring duo for the future with Luka. Head coach JJ Redick has also spoken very highly in the past of Simons' potential and skill."
Simons' defense, especially in combination with that of All-Stars Doncic and LeBron James, could give Lakers brass pause in pulling the trigger on a trade.
In 70 games for Portland, the 6-foot-3 pro is averaging 19.3 points on .426/.363/.902 shooting splits, 4.8 dimes, 2.7 boards and 0.9 swipes a night. He's been starting for the Trail Blazers, but what his role would be on a true contender remains a question mark.
