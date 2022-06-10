Lakers Linked to Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Collin Sexton

The Lakers have limited resources this offseason to shore up a roster that at the moment, has three big names (Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Anthony Davis) and a bunch of question marks (Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves, etc.). The only arrow in Rob Pelinka's free agency quiver right now is the taxpayer mid-level exception (TPMLE), which is is about $6.4M.

A $6.4M player isn't going to turn a franchise around, but it could bring in a valuable rotation piece.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Lakers have expressed interest in trying to lure Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, who's a restricted free agent, to LA. Amico reported the development in an article centered on Sexton's future in Cleveland.

"[Darius] Garland and Sexton share an agent. Garland became the face of the Cavs. The Cavs traded for Caris LeVert, who plays Sexton’s position. And Sexton is drawing plenty of interest — with a few league sources telling me even LeBron James‘ Lakers are interested. (That’s not happening, but explaining why is another full day of Dribbles.)"

As Amico notes earlier in the article, Sexton just so happens to be represented by Klutch Sports - the same agency as LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Klutch's CEO, Rich Paul, who has a strong relationship with LeBron, has pulled off roster miracles in the past to help better LeBron's roster. However, as Amico notes, it seems unlikely that Sexton will be donning the purple and gold any time soon.

The Athletic's John Hollinger deemed Sexton the "most interesting free-agent conversation of the summer". In the 2020-2021 season, Sexton averaged 24.3 points per game for a Cleveland team that won just 22 games. The former University of Alabama guard owns a 37.8% career three-point percentage, but played in just 11 games last year and according to Hollinger, grades out as one of the worst defensive guards in the league.

Sexton would be a great addition for the Lakers, but it seems well outside the realm of possibility considering the Cavaliers can match any team's offer.