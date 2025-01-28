Lakers Listed as Possible Landing Spot For $45M Guard
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers could reportedly benefit from taking a look at Toronto Raptors’ Bruce Brown as a potential addition to their roster. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic mentioned the Lakers as a possible landing spot for Brown.
Brown, a crucial part of the Denver Nuggets’ 2023 championship run, could bring the Lakers a much-needed boost in the backcourt, especially on defense.
A 2018 second-round pick, Brown has proven himself as a versatile, high-impact player off the bench. His ability to contribute on both ends of the floor—especially his tough defense and ball movement—was key to the Nuggets’ success last season.
Known for his physicality, Brown is capable of guarding multiple positions, from point guards to bigger wings, making him an ideal asset for a Lakers team looking to shore up their perimeter defense.
Despite being an inconsistent shooter, Brown excels in other areas such as quick decision-making and cutting to the basket, providing the kind of complementary skills that could help the Lakers both offensively and defensively.
The question, however, is how the Lakers can make a move for a player with a $23 million contract. Brown’s deal with the Pacers, which was subsequently picked up by Toronto, is a balloon payment contract, meaning it’s not the easiest to match midseason.
But the Lakers, with several mid-tier contracts like Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, and Jalen-Hood Schifino, have the pieces needed to match Brown’s salary. If the Lakers are willing to part with a well-protected first-round pick, they could potentially pull off a trade without sacrificing their future.
With the Lakers struggling to keep up defensively on the perimeter, especially against high-caliber offensive teams, adding Brown would instantly upgrade their defense. His combination of intensity, versatility, and ability to disrupt plays would make him a seamless fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, adding a fresh layer to their defensive schemes.
Brown's leadership and championship pedigree are invaluable, particularly on a team with title aspirations.
As the trade deadline nears, expect the Lakers to push to make a move of some sort, as the team looks to find more pieces to play alongside James and Davis, potentially giving them a shot at chasing another ring.
A deal for him could provide the defensive stability they need while also offering a potential spark for their offense. With his skill set, he’s more than just a role player; he could be the missing piece for the Lakers’ championship hopes.
This season, Brown is averaging 8.9 points and 3.7 rebounds.
