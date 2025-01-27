Lakers Listed as Trade Match For $97M Center Ahead of Deadline
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, one name making waves in the rumor mill is Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton. According to the New York Times, Claxton could be a prime target for the Los Angeles Lakers, and it’s easy to see why.
The Lakers, who have struggled with frontcourt depth this season, are in dire need of a versatile center—something Claxton can provide in spades.
Lakers star Anthony Davis recently voiced his frustration, calling out the team for not addressing their center position, which has been a weak point all season. His comments underscore the urgency for Los Angeles to add a reliable big man.
Enter Claxton, a 6’11” center who is known for his elite defensive skills, switchability, and rim protection. His skill set aligns perfectly with what the Lakers need, especially given Davis’ own role as a more versatile, roaming defender who thrives when supported by a rim protector.
Claxton’s value lies in his ability to guard multiple positions and anchor a defense. In 2023, he emerged as a potential All-Defense candidate, blocking 2.5 shots per game while demonstrating the agility to switch on the perimeter.
The Lakers have struggled defensively in recent seasons, and Claxton’s presence could help solidify their defensive schemes, particularly in the paint. His defensive versatility would allow Davis to operate more freely on the floor, knowing Claxton can help patrol the basket and offer help defense when needed.
Offensively, Claxton excels as a rim-runner and finisher. He’s particularly effective in transition and when set up by dynamic guards, an area where the Lakers could benefit, especially with LeBron James still able to facilitate at a high level.
While Claxton’s scoring is down this season, his offensive game has always been dependent on the system and players around him. If paired with LeBron James and Davis, Claxton could thrive in pick-and-roll situations and as a lob target—an area in which the Lakers have long needed improvement.
The challenge for the Lakers, however, will be acquiring Claxton at the right price. The Nets signed him to a four-year, $97 million deal in the offseason, and while he hasn’t been at his peak level this season, his contract is descending, making him a potentially valuable long-term asset.
If Claxton can regain his form from last year, the Lakers could secure a bargain.
For Brooklyn, trading Claxton would be a tough decision, especially with his defensive upside and long-term contract. But if the right offer comes along, the Nets may be willing to move him, particularly if it helps reshape their roster.
For the Lakers, adding Claxton could be the piece they need to make a serious postseason push, especially with Davis pushing for reinforcements in the frontcourt.
Claxton is averaging 9.7 points and 7.6 rebounds this season for Brooklyn. He’s shooting 54.1 percent from the field.
