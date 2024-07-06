Lakers Lose Assistant Coach To Eastern Conference Squad
Former Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach DeMarre Carroll has landed a significant new role. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Carroll will be a key addition to Kenny Atkinson's staff with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The former player-turned-coach began his coaching career as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022. Carroll joined Mike Budenholzer's staff, who he played under in his time as an Atlanta Hawk.
Following his lone season in Milwaukee, the Lakers hired Carroll as an assistant coach under former head coach Darvin Ham. The season didn't go as planned for L.A., as they underachieved mightily, although LeBron James and Anthony Davis played the majority of the season.
The 38-year-old was the 27th overall pick in 2009 out of Missouri and spent 11 years in the league with the Grizzlies, Rockets, Nuggets, Jazz, Hawks, Raptors, Nets, and Spurs. Carroll will join another one of his former coaches in Atkinson, who he played under for Brooklyn from 2017-19.
Carroll is the second assistant who will join Atkinson's staff, along with Jordan Ott. Ott was also one of the Lakers' assistant coaches last season, making two assistant coaches who made their way to Cleveland.
Carroll played 578 games in his career, scored 8.9 points per game, and shot 43 percent from the field.
