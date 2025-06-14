Lakers Lose Massive Center Target Before Free Agency Starts
Everyone around the NBA knows that the Los Angeles Lakers need help at the center position this offseason. The Lakers' front office will be tasked with upgrading the frontcourt, and the team has been heavily linked to a few players.
More Lakers news: LeBron James Teases Lakers Future With Cryptic Ad
But one main target of the Lakers is now off the board. Center Steven Adams has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract extension to remain with the Houston Rockets.
NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news on social media.
"Just In: Houston Rockets center Steven Adams has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract extension to stay with the franchise, sources tell ESPN. After playing a key rotation and leadership role in the Rockets' playoff run, the new deal keeps a top center out of free agency."
Adams averaged just 3.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.5 blocks per game this past season. But his impact on the young Rockets team was crucial to the overall success that the team saw this year.
Houston clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference this past season and will be looking to do more damage next year. Keeping Adams around should help things, and now leaves the Lakers looking elsewhere.
Los Angeles was linked to Adams heading into the offseason, but it seems that it was never really an option for the team. The market for centers could be extreme this summer, and may leave the Lakers out in the dust.
Right now, the Lakers are projected to have just the taxpayer midlevel exception, which will rise from $5.2 million to $5.7 million. But Los Angeles could have very slim options if centers are getting over that price on the open market.
Other names that have been linked with the Lakers are Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks, Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks, and Goga Bitadze of the Orlando Magic. It remains to be seen how the offseason will play out for the Lakers, but the team may need to get creative to build a contending roster.
More Lakers news:
Lakers History Today: Kobe Bryant Wins Fourth Title as LA Defeats Magic
Lakers' Luka Doncic Slammed For 'Leadership' Qualities
Magic Johnson Reveals How Luka Doncic Can Win Over Lakers Fans
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, head on over to Los Angeles Lakers on SI.