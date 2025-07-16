Lakers Lose Out on Bradley Beal Who Joins Clippers on $11 Million Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers lose out on potentially adding guard Bradley Beal to the roster after being bought out by the Phoenix Suns.
Beal will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. He will sign a two-year deal worth $11 million.
The three-time All-Star was linked to the Lakers after reports had suggested that the Suns were set to buy him out.
Now, Beal heads across town where he will join the likes of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac, to name a few. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Beal became excited about the route to part ways after meeting with multiple teams that were interested in him.
The 32-year-old All-Star will join his third team of his career and his second in the Western Conference. Beal began his career with the Washington Wizards after being drafted third overall in the 2012 NBA Draft.
He spent his first 11 seasons of his career in the nation's capital before he was shipped to Phoenix in the summer of 2023. After two disappointing and underwhelming seasons in the Valley of the Sun, he will now head to Tinseltown to do his part to get the Clippers over the top.
The Lakers didn't necessarily need a player like Beal on their team. Instead, they need a 3-and-D type of player who could contribute on both ends of the court. Although Beal is a fantastic player, he is not the type of player the Lakers need to get over the top.
In his career, Beal averages 21.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 801 games and 34.4 minutes of action.
