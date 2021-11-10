Some news has emerged overnight about just how little your Los Angeles Lakers offered one of their most important role players in free agency last summer.

The Lakers front office, confronted with the choice to retain either Talen Horton-Tucker or Alex Caruso among their incumbent young role-player guards over the summer, ultimately opted to reward THT's potential over Caruso's proven quality. LA inked Horton-Tucker, 20, to a costly three-year, $30.8 million deal, despite Horton-Tucker not yet being a useful teammate on a club otherwise desperate to win right now.

If the early returns are any indication, team president Rob Pelinka and secret team president LeBron James seem to have made a grave mistake in letting the Carushow get away.

Caruso, now with the Chicago Bulls, guested on a new episode of retired shooting guard J.J. Redick's podcast The Old Man And The Three. In a fresh clip from the episode, Caruso reveals that LA low-balled him in the team's opening offer.

"Going into it I didn't know what to expect, and I didn't hear much from any team including the Lakers leading up to 6 p.m. Central [the start of free agency," Caruso told Redick and his co-host Tommy Alter. "[The] Lakers made their offer. Wasn't an offer I was gonna accept because I was going to, you know, get more money, considerably more money, from another team... There was talk with a bunch of different people about the [non-taxpayer's] mid-level [exception], which I think was four [years for $40 million]. We never got anybody to that actual number, but there [were] a couple teams that got close."

Caruso goes on to detail how Chicago Bulls team president Arturas Karnisovas and head coach Billy Donovan recruited him, making him the four-year, $37 million offer he would ultimately sign. After a productive chat with that duo, Caruso and his representatives approached the Lakers with a chance to match the Bulls' offer. “Essentially we got that offer, went back to L.A., asked if they could do the same, [they] said ‘No.’ Asked for something else that was a little less, they said ‘No.’"

That's when the conversation got kind of depressing for any Lakers fan who has recognized just how much this Lakers team has struggled to defend smaller guards along the perimeter this season.

Redick tried to figure out exactly how little the Lakers initially offered to pay Caruso in free agency. Caruso confirmed that LA's first proposed contract was a bit less than Redick's guess of a two-year, $15 million deal. Los Angeles clearly prioritized a guy who isn't ready for prime time (or this season, as of this writing) over a guy who contributed to a winning culture on the biggest possible stage, and it's certainly coming back to bite them now.

Yes, the Lakers would have faced some steep hard cap luxury tax penalties for re-signing Caruso. But so what? They're the Los Angeles Lakers!

During his preseason remarks to the press, Rob Pelinka explained that LA made an "aggressive attempt" to retain Caruso. Retroactively, that feels like a bit of a reach, given the market that was clearly out there for Caruso's skills.

This season for the 7-3 Bulls, Caruso has proven to be a crucial sixth man. As a two-way wing who can effectively defend anyone from point guards through small forwards, the 6'4" guard is currently averaging 7.8 points, 3.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and a totally-insane 2.3 steals per game in 27.9 minutes. He has posted a solid shooting line, too, converting 44.8% of his field goals, 34.8% of his 2.3 three-point attempts, and 85.7% of his 2.1 free-throw looks.. Thanks in no small part to the contributions of Caruso and fellow ex-Laker Lonzo Ball, Chicago sports a 103.6 defensive rating, good for the fourth-best such mark in the league as of this writing.

Talen Horton-Tucker appears to be nearing his 2021-22 season debut for the Lakers as he rehabs from a ligament tear in his thumb. Here's hoping he's worth his price tag.