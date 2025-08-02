Lakers, Luka Doncic Agree to Massive Contract Extension to Keep Superstar in LA
The Los Angeles Lakers and five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic appear primed to be in business together for a long time, after all.
Doncic's agent at WME Basketball, Bill Duffy, tells Shams Charania of ESPN that Doncic has signed a three-year, $165 million contract to stay in Los Angeles through the 2028-29 season.
L.A. acquired the 6-foot-6 pro as part of a blockbuster three-team trade with the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz, offloading 10-time All-Star center/power forward Anthony Davis, swingman Max Christie, and a first-round pick to Dallas, plus Jalen Hood-Schifino and a second-rounder to Utah.
Doncic, 26, was grappling with a calf injury at the time, and the Mavericks balked at having to pay him a maximum-salaried long-term deal this summer.
Now, the Lakers are stepping in, as they look to build around the younger superstar.
Now led by Doncic, 21-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James, and combo guard Austin Reaves, Los Angeles wrapped up the season with a 50-32 record and the Western Conference's No. 3 seed.
But the unbalanced roster's defensive issues came into sharp focus during the postseason. Even with a healthy Doncic, the Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a five-game first-round playoff clash.
In his 28 healthy regular season contests for Los Angeles this season, Doncic averaged 28.2 points on .438/.379/.791 shooting splits, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.6 steals. For Doncic, though, those stats are fairly pedestrian. He seemed a bit out of sorts (and out of shape) as he adjusted to his new environs.
Ahead of this month's EuroBasket competition (in which Doncic will play for his native Slovenia), Doncic has gotten into the kind of shape he had been in during his 2018-19 rookie season. He is gearing up for a revenge season in L.A., and hoping to return to the NBA Finals — with a fresh supporting cast.
