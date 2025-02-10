Lakers’ Luka Doncic Pledges $500K to LA Wildfire Relief Before Debut
The newest Lakers superstar, Luka Dončić, is already making an impact on the city and community he now represents.
Hours before his potential Lakers debut on Monday, Dončić pledged $500K to support wildfire relief efforts that wreaked havoc on the greater Los Angeles community last month.
The Luka Dončić Foundation shared via X.
"One month after the fires, many families are still rebuilding their lives. Today, the Luka Dončić Foundation is committing $500,000 to immediate fire recovery efforts, and will work with local organizations to help rebuild play spaces destroyed by the fires.
We're committed to helping kids in affected communities get back to playing and being kids."
The Lakers are set to take on the Utah Jazz at home.
The fires in the greatest Los Angeles area have affected many people and it has resulted in death, unfortunately. At least 29 people died as a result of the wildfires, and one projection from AccuWeather had the economic loss at between $250 billion and $275 billion.
It affected the city and many involved, and it did the same to Lakers head coach JJ Redick.
Redick said he and his family lost his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
Although the fires may be over, the process of cleaning up is just getting started. According to Los Angeles Times Rong-Gong Lin IIl, the scorching of the local ecosystem has increased the risk of landslides and debris flows, and heavy rain is in the forecast.
This has affected the entire city and community, and it may take years to build it back up.
Dončić is doing all he can to help out the city he now represents, and he will soon look to do the same on the court.
Dončić has yet to make his Lakers debut a week after the shocking trade went down due to a calf injury he sustained on Christmas Day.
However, he is expected to make his Lakers debut on Monday against the Jazz.
Click the links below for more information, updates, and how to help:
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires.
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.
More Lakers: Magic Johnson Reacts to Lakers Rescinded Trade For Mark Williams
LeBron James, Anthony Davis Agent Rich Paul Reacts to Lakers' Luka Doncic Trade
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.