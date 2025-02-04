Lakers' Luka Doncic Reacts to 'Dream Come True' Team-Up with LeBron James
Luka Dončić is officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Although it might not feel true, Dončić was officially announced with general manager Rob Pelinka in a press conference Tuesday morning.
As L.A.'s newest superstar fielded questions from reporters, he spoke on what it means to finally play with his childhood idol LeBron James.
"It's like a dream come true. I always looked up to him. Theres so many things I can learn from him, and I'm just excited. It's an amazing feeling."
The full details of the trade that brought Doncic to L.A. included the Lakers, Mavs, and even the Utah Jazz in an effort to make the money work.
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd
In a move that shook the basketball world to its’ core in just a moment’s notice actually took three weeks to push past the goal line per Pelinka in the introductory press conference.
The dream for Doncic since he was growing up is now a reality as he will soon take the court with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The 25-year-old superstar also revealed in his introductory presser that his dream teammate called him shortly after the trade.
As for Los Angeles, the work is just getting started as they have potentially made the move that they hope to get them back to the title-contending conversation.
The Lakers are 28-19, which is good for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.
This roster has just added the 2023-24 leading scorer of the league, fresh off a run to the NBA Finals.
The Lakers will take on the crosstown rival and current No. 6 seed in the West, Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening.
Doncic, who has been out since Christmas day, has been averaging 28.1 points, 7.8 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game this season.
