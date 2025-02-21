Lakers' Luka Doncic Reacts to Rough Shooting Start in LA
The trade that shocked the NBA world – sending Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Dončić – is still in its early stages, but both teams are beginning to adjust to their new looks.
Dončić, now a Los Angeles Laker, has played three games with the team since his debut in a back-to-back series against the Utah Jazz.
After the All-Star break, the Lakers faced a tough loss to the Charlotte Hornets, a defeat that highlighted some growing pains for the Mavericks’ new star.
In the 115-112 loss to Charlotte, Dončić struggled to find his rhythm, shooting just 5-of-18 from the field and 1-of-9 from beyond the arc. He finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, but his six turnovers and defensive lapses down the stretch were concerning.
The Hornets targeted Dončić in critical moments, exploiting his defensive positioning and causing issues for the Lakers’ overall defense.
Despite the disappointing result, LeBron James, who led the Lakers with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 11 assists, was understanding of his new teammate's struggles. James acknowledged that Dončić is still working his way back into form after a long injury layoff. "It’s his third game since Christmas," James said.
"He still doesn’t know all the plays, all of the defensive coverages, or the signals we’ve built since September. Obviously, we’re trying to fast track it on the fly."
James emphasized that it will take time for Dončić to fully integrate with the Lakers’ system, but he remains optimistic about their future together.
Dončić himself has remained upbeat, despite the rocky start.
"Obviously, I’m going to need a little time to adjust to everything," he said.
But his enthusiasm about being part of the Lakers is evident, and he sees the potential benefits of playing alongside a veteran like James.
"I’m just excited to be here, and I’m looking forward to what we can do when I’m fully in sync with everything."
The Lakers’ offense has been noticeably different with Dončić on the floor.
His playmaking ability and offensive gravity have opened up space for his teammates, and James has already seen the positive effects of their combined presence.
With more time to adjust to the system, the two stars should find a smoother chemistry.
As the Lakers continue to adjust to Dončić’s presence and his integration into their lineup, it's clear that this trade will have far-reaching consequences.
While the first few games haven’t been perfect, both Dončić and the Lakers understand that success won’t come immediately. But once the new duo is firing on all cylinders, the Lakers could prove to be a formidable force in the postseason.
