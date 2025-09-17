Lakers’ Luka Doncic Recalls Message From Kobe Bryant After First Meeting
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic recalled his first meeting with the legendary Kobe Bryant and what the Black Mamba told the Slovenian.
More news: Lakers' Biggest Weakness Highlighted By NBA Insider Ahead of New Season
Bryant was transitioning into an ambassador for the sport of basketball after his playing career, supporting the expansion of women's basketball and mentoring young male stars.
The Lakers icon was a known fan of Luka Doncic's game, and during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Doncic shared what wisdom Bryant imparted on him before his rookie season.
"Before I started my NBA season, there was one thing he said, 'Watch out, you're European. They're gonna be after you.' And he was right," Doncic said in the interview.
More news: Lakers Star Luka Doncic Adds Another Accolade to Resume
During an interview on TODAY more than a month ago, Doncic expanded on his encounter with Bryant and how he felt when being around him.
“I actually met him twice or three times. First time was before I even started in the NBA, he surprised a couple of first-year players in training camp at Nike," Doncic said.
"I was shocked, I was nervous, I didn’t know what to say. And then the second time was when he trash talked me behind my back. I turned around and it’s Kobe, it was just an amazing feeling.”
More news: Lakers’ Starting Lineup Predictions After Summer Moves
In his seven years, Doncic has finished in the top 10 of MVP voting every season except his rookie year. He led the league in scoring during the 2023-2024 season, finishing third in MVP voting.
The Slovenian also has five All-Star appearances, five All-NBA appearances, and the Western Conference Finals MVP award for the 2023-2024 season.
He has reached one NBA Finals in his career so far, but in his new era with the Lakers, he will hope to build out his resume and become a great like Bryant and others before him.
Doncic signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Lakers, set to earn $55 million per year.
The Lakers get this upcoming season and another three years to prove to Doncic that they are the team where he belongs.
Considering he just bought a $25 million mansion in Los Angeles, the Laekrs are in the drivers seat and Doncic is theirs to lose.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.