Lakers’ Luka Doncic Reveals Shocking New Fitness Regimen, Diet
If Monday's unveiling of the new Luka Doncic is any indication, the rest of the NBA better be on high alert.
The Los Angeles Lakers star appeared on the cover of Men's Health magazine. Doncic gave an interview in which he extensively broke down how he's gotten into much better shape with a full, healthy offseason to work out and alter some of his eating habits.
"What the Luka haters have never seen is this: Doncic slogging through two-a-days in Croatia while sticking to a gluten-free, low-sugar diet that includes at least 250 grams of protein and one almond milk–fueled shake a day."
Even though bowing out of the playoffs in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves was less than ideal, Doncic has been able to capitalize on the time off in a way which has enabled his body to savor some much-needed rest.
"The early postseason exit gave Doncic more than motivation. It granted him a full four months of rest. That’s allowed him to work in lockstep with what he calls Team Luka, a trio of wellness specialists— [phyisotherapist Javier] Barrio, [trainer Anže] Maček, and nutritionist Lucia Almendros — who he hired back in 2023, after the Mavs had missed the playoffs."
The NBA schedule is not for the faint of heart. Traveling extensively on the road means eating late, and potentially eating fattening food that's quick to procure. As the article states, the combination of this in addition to going back home to Europe to presumably unwind with family and friends is something Doncic has had to navigate.
Over the summer, many of those eating habits have been revamped to reflect a plan aimed at lowering body inflammation.
"Since June, Doncic has gone on an intermittent fasting plan designed to limit inflammation and help his body recover better. Six days a week, he chokes down two high-protein meals and one protein shake — and he doesn’t have that first meal until he’s crushed his 90-minute morning workout. In the gym, his team has focused on footwork and deceleration."
Building these habits now is key for the longevity of Doncic's career. There have been countless times where nagging injuries have limited players from reaching another level. Additionally, these physical ailments can hinder the length of a player's prime unless taken care of appropriately.
With the Lakers set to invest hundreds of millions into their new superstar, Doncic being on-board with proper conditioning should result in a very fruitful partnership.
