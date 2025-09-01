Lakers’ Luka Doncic Sends Message to Mavericks With Massive Billboard Outside American Airlines Arena
Lakers superstar Luka Doncic finds himself back in the spotlight in Dallas — but this time, in a very different way.
Doncic's new ad for the video game 'Overwatch 2' is located right in front of the Mavericks arena, the American Airlines Center, on Nowitzki Way.
The ad reads, "Cowboys Never Die," featuring half of Doncic's face.
Players of the video game can earn exclusive Doncic rewards and play in his custom Stadium build during Season 18 of the game. The game was released on August 26.
The ad for Doncic was released the day before Season 18 of Overwatch 2 was released, but this is the first time that the ad has made its way to Doncic's old home.
The trade was already painful enough for Mavericks fans, and now they still have to watch his face for whoever passes by the arena.
The trade between the Lakers and Mavericks that took place seven months ago was one no one saw coming or envisioned happening, especially Doncic.
It was certainly the most shocking and stunning trade of all time, as the Mavericks traded away their young superstar, the cornerstone of the franchise. Dallas no longer believed in the five-time All-Star, and it was mainly due to his conditioning.
Doncic's skill set is undeniable, but the Mavericks were hesitant about his conditioning, which they feared could hinder him in the long run. However, Doncic has proven doubters wrong this summer as he has gotten in the best physical shape.
The photos of his transformation have gone viral, and they have gotten many excited, especially those within the Lakers organization.
The Mavericks didn’t see Doncic as their long-term franchise cornerstone, but the Lakers clearly do. In early August, he inked a huge three-year deal worth $165 million, with the belief that he’ll finish his career in Los Angeles.
Looking ahead, the expectation is that the Lakers will back that commitment when he becomes eligible for a massive extension in the summer of 2028 —one projected to top $400 million.
The 26-year-old still has a long wya to go. If he wants to be considered a Laker great, then he'd need to deliver multiple titles from now till he decides to call his career quits.
In the meantime, the excitement for Doncic's first full season as a Laker is palpable.
