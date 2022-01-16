Skip to main content
Lakers: Magic Johnson Calls Out Team After  Discouraging Loss in Denver
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: Magic Johnson Calls Out Team After  Discouraging Loss in Denver

The Hall-of-Famer said what every Lakers fan was thinking on Saturday. night.

The Hall-of-Famer said what every Lakers fan was thinking on Saturday. night.

In an up and down season, the Lakers found a new low on Saturday night in Denver. The Nuggets dismantled the Lakers 133-96 in a game that was never close when it mattered. Lakers fans were quite frustrated by the team’s showing. Especially Hall-of-Famer Magic Johnson.

Magic has often authored interesting tweets, but this one hit home for the Lakers faithful.

Following the loss, Magic Johnson called LA for a “lack of effort” and “no sense of urgency” via Twitter.

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was solicited for his response to Magic’s biting critique. Westbrook isn’t exactly taking Magic’s words to heart.

“Everybody is entitled, in this world, to their opinion, regardless of what that it is. You can either take it and run with it or you can take it and put it in one ear and out the other or you can not respond to it…”

It’s not a surprising response from a player who typically doesn’t respond well to criticism from anyone. Even a generational player like Magic Johnson.

Westbrook softly discredited Magic’s opinion on the current Lakers squad.

“Magic’s entitled to his opinion. And he’s not here every day. He’s not around us every day. He’s not aware of kind of what’s going on internally with us and trying to figure things out. But I have no response to that.”

Magic tagged close friend and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to inform her that she “deserves better”. 

Ironically, Magic had the opportunity to directly help the Lakers franchise be “better”. He famously, and abruptly, ended his tenure as the Lakers president of basketball operations in April of 2019.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one game under .500 (21-22) after Saturday night’s discouraging loss.

LA will try to pick up the pieces on Monday when they host the Utah Jazz.

