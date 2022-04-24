Lakers: Magic Johnson Gives Raptors Rookie a Huge Compliment

All eyes are on Scottie Barnes after an incredible rookie year with the Toronto Raptors, who are currently fighting it out in the first round of the NBA playoffs. However, the rookie has been so powerful this year that Magic Johnson made sure to put his two cents into the conversation.

That is high praise coming from one of the most profound players in the NBA. Not only is Barnes getting the highest of compliments, but he also became the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year. Barnes was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft and is now the third player to get this award with the Toronto Raptors.

According to the NBA, after receiving 378 points, Barnes beat the Cleveland Cavalier's No. 3 overall pick, Evan Mobley, who has also had an explosive rookie year, by a 15-point difference.

This year Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 74 games. As Barnes develops throughout his career, he can become much more powerful. This is only the beginning and Johnson's words should be able to bring his confidence up.

The rookie has had a year to remember, both offensively and defensively. The 20-year-old has put it all out on the floor and will guard anyone if necessary.

The Raptors continue their fight in the first round against the 76ers. Although they could be bounced out if they do not turn things around quickly as the 76ers have a 3-1 lead ahead of Game 5 this Monday.