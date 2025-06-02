Lakers Make Big Announcement Before Offseason Starts
The Los Angeles Lakers have a huge summer ahead of them. However, before it gets started, the Lakers made a massive announcement ahead of the big offseason.
The Lakers announced the home portion of their preseason schedule.
Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell shared the news via X.
The Lakers will likely begin their 2025 preseason on October 3 against the Phoenix Suns. That game will be at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs.
L.A. released four of its six preseason games that they will play this fall. How the Lakers will look is unclear, but we will get a clearer idea in the coming months, with the offseason and free agency on the horizon.
One notable game that has popped up on the schedule is the Oct. 15 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic’s former team. The game will be played in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.
Although it will be a preseason game, all eyes will be on the Dallas matchup, especially with the potential No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg, whom the Mavericks will likely select in the NBA draft this month.
L.A. will look to establish itself as a contender this upcoming season, and it will all start in the summer. The Lakers are rumored and expected to make a handful of massive moves, whether that is via the trade market or free agency.
The Lakers have a handful of ways they could go this summer, and whatever way they go will revolve around Doncic.
More Lakers news: Former NBA Champion Compares Lakers to Cowboys
Lakers' Luka Doncic Has Surprising Take on Relationship With LeBron James
Lakers Could Have Massive Problem Landing Center
Lakers' Luka Doncic Will Appear on LeBron James' Podcast
Former LeBron James Teammate Has Rough Prediction on Lakers Future
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.