Lakers Make Major 2025-26 Season Announcement

Lakers' full preseason schedule:



Oct. 3: vs. Suns (Palm Desert; 7 p.m.)



Oct. 5: at Warriors (San Francisco; 5:30 p.m.)



Oct. 12: vs. Warriors (L.A.; 6:30 p.m.)



Oct. 14: at Suns (Phoenix; 7 p.m.)



Oct. 15: vs. Mavericks (Las Vegas; 7 p.m.)



Oct. 17: vs. Kings (L.A.; 7:30 p.m.)