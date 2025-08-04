Lakers Make Major 2025-26 Season Announcement
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a huge announcement about their 2025-26 NBA season.
More news: Anthony Davis Getting Paid $25 Million More Than Lakers’ Luka Doncic
Khobi Price of The Southern California News Group reveals that Los Angeles has now announced its complete preseason schedule for this year.
Los Angeles' preseason will tip off on October 3, in a Palm Desert "home" clash against the new-look Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. PT.
The Suns have now moved off the contracts of two of their former multi-time All-Stars, power forward Kevin Durant and guard Bradley Beal, through a blockbuster trade and a contract buyout, respectively — testaments to the value of those two players around the league.
Phoenix also bizarrely extended All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker to a lucrative new deal that will take him through his 20s, despite being miles away from contention. The Suns proceeded to load up on centers around Nick Richards, drafting Duke big man Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 pick it acquired as part of the Durant trade to the Houston Rockets and then shipping two first-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets to reunite Richards with Mark Williams.
Next, L.A. will head north to play the aging-but-mighty Golden State Warriors in San Francisco at 5:30 p.m. PT on October 5. Both clubs will head down to Crypto.com Arena a week later, October 12, for a 6:30 p.m. PT match.
The Warriors made their big play to rocket back into contention at the trade deadline, acquiring six-time All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler and promptly becoming a major threat in the West. Injuries to Butler and 11-time All-Star point guard Stephen Curry led to a second-round playoff exit this spring.
More news: Lakers’ Luka Doncic in Position to Sign Massive $417 Million Extension With LA in Future
Now, Golden State appears poised to sign free agents Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II — as soon as it susses out the restricted free agency of 22-year-old power forward Jonathan Kuminga.
L.A. will then run it back against Phoenix, in Phoenix, at 7 p.m. PT.
The next day, the Lakers will head to Las Vegas for a tilt against old pals Anthony Davis and Max Christie on the Dallas Mavericks, whose biggest offseason move was selecting Duke superstar Cooper Flagg with the No. 10 pick in June's 2025 NBA Draft.
L.A.'s preseason will wrap up with a home meeting against the listless Sacramento Kings, a team even its own players could care less about, on October 17 at 7:30 p.m. PT.
More news:
Surprising Center Named Possible Trade Option For Lakers
Lakers Officially Waive Big Man in Surprise Roster Move
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.