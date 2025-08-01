All Lakers

Lakers Make Massive Announcement Ahead of 2025-26 Season

Ricardo Sandoval

Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Los Angeles Lakers logo on the shorts of forward LeBron James (23) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Los Angeles Lakers logo on the shorts of forward LeBron James (23) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a massive announcement ahead of the upcoming season. 

More news: Former Lakers Castoff All-Star Linked to East Team in Free Agency

The Lakers announced that they will bring back their "The California Dream" jerseys for the 2025-26 season. 

They shared this epic hype video on social media, including X. 

The "California Dream" jerseys were first introduced prior to the 2023-24 season. According to NBA.com, the uniforms "tell a story of what the Lakers have become. The black uniform signifies when they first arrived to L.A., they didn’t know who they were going to be." 

More news: Blockbuster Trade Ideas Sees Lakers Part Ways with $54 Million Guard and More

The jerseys have the entire Lakers name on the chest area; however, it is in a triangle wordmark. The teingle wordmark is a throwback to the early basketball days and was a symbol when the Lakers initially moved to the West Coast back in the 1960s. 

The number set is the same as it was from the Lakers jerseys from 1999-2017. As for the buckle on the shorts, the "LAL" on them is not only an acronym for "Los Angeles Lakers" but also "Leave A Legacy." 

The Lakers' city edition jerseys from last season were thrown to the side after they recorded a horrible record in them. The hope is that this changes this upcoming season with these versions of the city edition jerseys. 

More news: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on Luka Doncic Extension

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published |Modified
Ricardo Sandoval
RICARDO SANDOVAL

Staff Writer

Home/News