Lakers Make Massive Announcement Ahead of 2025-26 Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a massive announcement ahead of the upcoming season.
More news: Former Lakers Castoff All-Star Linked to East Team in Free Agency
The Lakers announced that they will bring back their "The California Dream" jerseys for the 2025-26 season.
They shared this epic hype video on social media, including X.
The "California Dream" jerseys were first introduced prior to the 2023-24 season. According to NBA.com, the uniforms "tell a story of what the Lakers have become. The black uniform signifies when they first arrived to L.A., they didn’t know who they were going to be."
More news: Blockbuster Trade Ideas Sees Lakers Part Ways with $54 Million Guard and More
The jerseys have the entire Lakers name on the chest area; however, it is in a triangle wordmark. The teingle wordmark is a throwback to the early basketball days and was a symbol when the Lakers initially moved to the West Coast back in the 1960s.
The number set is the same as it was from the Lakers jerseys from 1999-2017. As for the buckle on the shorts, the "LAL" on them is not only an acronym for "Los Angeles Lakers" but also "Leave A Legacy."
The Lakers' city edition jerseys from last season were thrown to the side after they recorded a horrible record in them. The hope is that this changes this upcoming season with these versions of the city edition jerseys.
More news: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on Luka Doncic Extension
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.