Lakers: Malik Monk is Very Frustrated By This Team

The Lakers are an abysmal 17-19 following their loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday night. In a year that has featured Los Angeles constantly falling short and letting leads slip away, it happened yet again.

The Grizzlies outscored the Lakers in the second half and ran away with it late. Thanks in part to Los Angeles failing to get off a shot in their final possession, Memphis walked away with the 104-99 victory.

After the game, Malik Monk was among the Lakers players who expressed some frustration with the way the team is playing. And the way that things have gone this season, who could blame him?

S*** is super frustrating, man. We’ve been doing this all year and we know what it takes that’s why it’s so frustrating for us. We just got to be locked in as a whole together and I think we’ll be alright.

Monk put up 15 points in 31 minutes for the Lakers in the loss. He also went 2-for-5 from three-point range and put up some more positive defensive numbers for Los Angeles.

But much like the story has been all season long, the Lakers watched their lead melt away in the second half. Memphis outscored them 56-45 in the final two quarters, thanks in part to 18 turnovers.

With just 46 games left in the regular season, time is running out for the Lakers to find out what works.