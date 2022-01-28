Lakers: Malik Monk Out Tonight in Charlotte, LeBron James and Anthony Davis Questionable

The Lakers will continue their long road trip tonight in Charlotte. Coming off of a loss to the 76ers, Los Angeles will be looking to take advantage of a matchup that is more on their level, unlike facing Philadelphia without LeBron James.

But that matchup tonight could prove to be very difficult for the Lakers. We already know that Malik Monk will not be playing against his former team as he is dealing with soreness in his left groin.

Monk had one of the worst games of his Lakers season on Thursday against Philly. He shot just 1 of 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 11 points and 3 turnovers. He will not be available to play.

In addition to Monk, the Lakers could also potentially be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both of the superstars were listed on the injury report as questionable for the game against Charlotte.

James sat out on Thursday against the 76ers with soreness in his left knee. He was severely missed on th offensive side of the ball, especially with the way that he has been playing for the Lakers.

Davis briefly went to the locker room on Thursday after a dunk. He would eventually return and finish with 31 points and 12 rebounds, which is huge for the Lakers if he can keep up that sort of production. He is listed as questionable with soreness in that wrist.

So things could potentially be very rough for the Lakers playing in their second game of a back-to-back. If LeBron is able to go though, missing out on Monk and AD should be easier to endure.