Lakers: Malik Monk Posts Cryptic Message About His Free Agency

Lakers guard Malik Monk appeared to hint at where he's signing this summer.

Of all the players who signed with the Lakers on veteran minimum contracts last summer, guard Malik Monk made the most of his one-year deal in LA. The  former 2017 lottery pick enjoyed the best season of his career from a scoring perspective. From Christmas Day on, Monk averaged 16.2 points per game and showed the tantalizing shooting talent that made him a high first-round pick.

Monk is set to become a free agent this summer and although he clearly enjoyed his time in Los Angeles, it's highly likely he signs a multi-year deal elsewhere. The Lakers can only offer him the taxpayer mid-level exception ($6.4M),

On Friday night, Monk appeared to hint that after making the minimum, it's time for him to cash in. The former Kentucky Wildcat posted the chorus of the Gunna's song "Money Don't Change You" on his Instagram story.

Back in April, a quartet of executives estimated that the guard who sign for an average annual salary somewhere between the taxpayer and non-taxpayer mid-level exception which would be roughly in the $6-10 million range. 

The Lakers are on the low end of that spectrum, but seem inclined to at least make an offer to a guard who's looking to cash in. 

Back in March, Rob Pelinka commented on the Lakers desire to keep Monk in the fold in LA. 

"The partnership has been a win from both sides. Both for the Lakers, in terms of the productivity he's had for us and then I think on his side, just showing people what he can do in big moments in big games...he's a guy that we would see as hopefully a part of our future."

Based on Malik Monk's late night post, it appears that he sees a whole lot of money as part of his future, which probably won't be with LA.

Los Angeles Lakers

