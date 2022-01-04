Lakers: Malik Monk's Interesting Reason For Not Having Tattoos on His Right Arm

Lakers fans have probably missed the character that Nick Young was. When he came to the Lakers in 2013, he immediately brought an energy that the team had been lacking, and it carried over past Kobe Bryant's retirement from professional basketball.

It also came at a time when the Lakers weren't very good. They won just 27 games that season, but Young kept fans on the edge of their seats with his unique style of play and hilarious comments on and off camera.

This year, we have another Lakers player taking a page out of the Nick Young playbook. Malik Monk spoke about some of his tattoos after a practice this week, and he revealed that Young is a reason why his right arm does not have any tattoos.

I never talked to him about it. I was in High School just starting to get tatted, and I heard him say that man. I'm like 'ah yeah, it's my turn now'.

Monk quipped that his right arm was 'strictly for buckets', something that Young had previously said. He apparently took that to heart, and the Lakers guard has no plans of getting work done on that arm.

And to his credit, it appears to be working out for him. Monk has been one of the pleasant surprises for the Lakers so far this year, putting up over 11 points per game and shooting 37 percent from three-point range.

Let's hope that he is able to have more success with the Lakers than Nick Young did, though.