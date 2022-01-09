Lakers: Malik Monk's Versatility is Changing Everything For Los Angeles

Malik Monk has been one of the best surprises for the Lakes this season. Brought over from Charlotte, many envisioned Monk as a role player who would come off of the bench and provide range to a team desperately in need of shooters. Instead, they found a starter who can make plays happen all over the court.

Monk has emerged as one of the better starters available, especially since the Lakers lost Anthony Davis to an MCL sprain. LeBron James moving to center has really opened up opportunities for his, and he's taking full advantage of that.

On Friday night against the Hawks, his talent was on full display. Monk scored 29 points and drilled 7 of his 12 three-point attempts. After the game, Frank Vogel explained just what he brings to this team.

What we love about him is he can create and he can be a finisher. He can knock down backside three's with high efficiency, and obviously, you can put the ball in his hands to create as well.

Vogel was also asked about the hot streak that Monk is currently on and what has been fueling that.

He's playing well, he's playing really well. I don't know if there is any other way to put it. He's in all way you can offensively, creating for others catch-and-shoot three's, attacking the basket, scoring in the mid-range, and really competing on the defensive side as well.

Monk is putting up 25 points per game in the early part of January and shooting 53 percent from deep. That sort of versatility is exactly what's going to help the Lakers spread the floor and give guys more opportunities.

It will be interesting to see how they change things up when Anthony Davis returns.