Skip to main content
Lakers: Mark Jackson Reportedly Not Represented by Klutch Sports

Lakers: Mark Jackson Reportedly Not Represented by Klutch Sports

At the moment, Mark Jackson has no official connection with Klutch Sports.

At the moment, Mark Jackson has no official connection with Klutch Sports.

On Sunday, the Sacramento Kings announced that they're hiring Mike Brown to be their next coach. Which means hiring Mark Jackson is still an option for the Los Angeles Lakers. For better, or for worse.

NBA reporter Marc Stein reported an interesting fact that could have some impact on whether or not the Lakers decide to hire Jackson.

"Jackson is not, as frequently reported, represented by Klutch Sports or any other NBA talent agency."

Stein did point out that Jackson is still well-regarded by Klutch despite the fact that the agency no longer represents him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Jackson was indeed a Klutch client in the past and, sources say, maintains a strong relationship with Klutch CEO Rich Paul, whose foremost client, of course, is the Lakers’ LeBron James. There is undeniably a level of support within the Klutch camp for Jackson’s candidacy with the Lakers..."

Why does this matter? Because whether Lakers fans like it or not, Klutch Sports, which represents LeBron, does have some influence on how the Lakers front office operates. 

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported back in April that LeBron likes the idea of the Lakers hiring the former Golden State Warriors head coach. 

"Sources say James would be very enthused by the prospect of Mark Jackson landing the job. But as history tells us, that doesn’t mean it will actually happen."

As Amick notes, the Lakers haven't always bent to LeBron's every whim, but with James eligible for a contract extension this August, it might behoove the Lakers to hire Jackson if he's James' preferred choice and their goal is to keep their superstar in town beyond next season.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

lebron james
News

Lakers: LeBron James Responds to MLB All-Star Using His Signature Celebration

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_12716280_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers News: LA Announces Invitees For First Pre-Draft Workout

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_18015278_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Condemns Idea of LA Trading LeBron James This Summer

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_11874677_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA Rapper Features CGI Kobe Bryant In Brand New Music Video

By Staff WriterMay 9, 2022
USATSI_14088899_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Sacramento Hires Mike Brown; Mark Jackson Headed to LA?

By Eric EulauMay 9, 2022
USATSI_18131982
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Explored Trading for Kyrie Irving This Past Season

By Brenna WhiteMay 8, 2022
Westbrook James Davis
News

Lakers Don't Need to Be Favorites Next Season to Win It All Says NBA Analyst

By Brenna WhiteMay 8, 2022
USATSI_17956872_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Mark Jackson More Likely to Be Hired by Sacramento than LA

By Brenna WhiteMay 8, 2022