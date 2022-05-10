Lakers: Mark Jackson Reportedly Not Represented by Klutch Sports

On Sunday, the Sacramento Kings announced that they're hiring Mike Brown to be their next coach. Which means hiring Mark Jackson is still an option for the Los Angeles Lakers. For better, or for worse.

NBA reporter Marc Stein reported an interesting fact that could have some impact on whether or not the Lakers decide to hire Jackson.

"Jackson is not, as frequently reported, represented by Klutch Sports or any other NBA talent agency."

Stein did point out that Jackson is still well-regarded by Klutch despite the fact that the agency no longer represents him.

"Jackson was indeed a Klutch client in the past and, sources say, maintains a strong relationship with Klutch CEO Rich Paul, whose foremost client, of course, is the Lakers’ LeBron James. There is undeniably a level of support within the Klutch camp for Jackson’s candidacy with the Lakers..."

Why does this matter? Because whether Lakers fans like it or not, Klutch Sports, which represents LeBron, does have some influence on how the Lakers front office operates.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported back in April that LeBron likes the idea of the Lakers hiring the former Golden State Warriors head coach.

"Sources say James would be very enthused by the prospect of Mark Jackson landing the job. But as history tells us, that doesn’t mean it will actually happen."

As Amick notes, the Lakers haven't always bent to LeBron's every whim, but with James eligible for a contract extension this August, it might behoove the Lakers to hire Jackson if he's James' preferred choice and their goal is to keep their superstar in town beyond next season.