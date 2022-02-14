Lakers: Matthew Stafford Joins Anthony Davis & Mookie Betts in Exclusive Club

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford helped bring another title to LA on Sunday. His Rams took down the Bengals 23-20 at Sofi Stadium for the third LA sports title in sixteen months. Stafford joins Lakers forward Anthony Davis as stars who won a championship in their first season in LA.

Like Davis, Stafford was traded from a small market team that had struggled to build around him for years. Like Davis, Stafford joined a team that was going to go all-in on winning a championship upon his arrival, future be damned.

Prior to winning their respective titles, experts and analysts constantly bickered about the ability of Davis and Stafford to help carry their teams to the promised land.

Stafford and Davis put all those debates to rest just a few months after landing in LA.

Davis averaged 27.7 PPG, 9.7 RPG, and 3.5 APG in the Lakers 2020 championship run. He also nailed a buzzer-beater three-pointer to seal a crucial Game 2 win against the Denver Nuggets in Western Conference Finals.

LeBron James won the Finals MVP, but there’s no way to underestimate the impact Davis had.

Rams Cooper Kupp deservedly took home the Super Bowl MVP, but Stafford’s near perfect first half (9-for-10, 127 yards, and two touchdowns) cannot be overlooked.

Stafford and Davis aren’t the only stars to win recently a championship in their first year in LA. Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts helped LA win their first World Series title in 32 years. Betts was traded in February of 2020. He was a champion by October.

The Lakers might not have beat the Nuggets without Davis’ heroics. The Dodgers would have never had a chance without Betts’ jaw-dropping defensively plays in the NLCS.

Betts also smashed a home run in the bottom of the eighth innings in Game 6 of the World Series to salt the Dodgers championship away.

Sometimes it takes years for superstars to win a title with their new teams.

For Davis, Stafford, and Betts, it just took a few months.