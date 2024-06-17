Lakers May Be Attempting To Land Top-5 Draft Pick: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are entering into a crucial offseason that will see them bring in a new head coach, while also trying to build a roster that can be competitive. The front office has its work cut out this summer and it all starts with the upcoming NBA Draft.
Los Angeles currently holds the No. 17 pick in the first-round but there has been talk of them trying to move the pick for more win-now moves. But now we are hearing that the Lakers may be looking to move up in the draft as well.
According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Lakers could be angling to move into the top five of the NBA Draft.
"One league source told Hoops Wire last week that he envisions the Lakers and Heat making a strong play for a top-five pick."
If the Lakers are trying to land a top pick in the draft, it's with a specific player in mind. Los Angeles doesn't have a ton of draft assets to work with and moving up would likely cost them a decent amount.
The team does need more help at the center position so someone like Donovan Clingan from UConn could make some sense if they were to move up. A trade-up for a draft pick hasn't been the way the Lakers have done business of late but it's a changing NBA and the Lakers are realizing it.
With this report, it seems that Los Angeles may end up keeping their pick to bring in some young talent. The Lakers understand that they have to draft and develop guys now with the new CBA so this could be the first sign of that understanding.
More Lakers: Lakers May Face Some Competition For Bronny James From Western Foe