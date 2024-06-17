Lakers May Face Some Competition For Bronny James From Western Foe
The Los Angeles Lakers hold the No. 17 and No. 55 pick in this year's NBA Draft. There is a ton of speculation on whether or not they'll keep the pick, as we are a little over a week away from the draft in Brooklyn, New York.
If the Lakers opt to keep the pick, the potential addition of USC guard Bronny James, LeBron James' son, with the No. 55 pick is a scenario that has captured the imagination of many.
All signs point to Bronny becoming a Laker alongside his father (who could potentially resign with L.A.) in the purple and gold. The Lakers appeared to be the only team interested; however, over the past few months, scouts have liked what they've seen from the 19-year-old.
NBA teams have expressed interest, and a new team, the Dallas Mavericks, is throwing its hat in the ring. According to NBA correspondent Marc Stein, the Mavs are interested in drafting Bronny with their No. 58 pick.
"The Mavericks would have interest in selecting Bronny James with the 58th overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, league sources say. But the Mavericks also realize it's extremely unlikely that James will still be available for selection. All current indications suggest that LeBron James' 19-year-old son will be selected earlier in the second round before Dallas makes the last pick in the draft."
The Mavs have become the latest team to express interest in James. The others are the Phoneix Suns, with whom Bronny has worked out, and Los Angeles. The competition for Bronny could amplify as we approach the draft closer, as other teams may also express interest.
Bronny is projected to be between picks 50 and 55; however, he could possibly go sooner to try to lure in LeBron.
More Lakers: LA Offseason Target No Longer Available On Trade Market