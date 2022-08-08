Skip to main content
Lakers: Member of '20 Title Team Says Showtime Squad Would Dominate in this Era

Lakers: Member of '20 Title Team Says Showtime Squad Would Dominate in this Era

2020 NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma says the '80's Lakers would be superior no matter what era they play in.

Many people who talk basketball and share their thoughts on social media love to compare eras. Which era was better? Can this player still be successful in that era? And all that kind of jibber jabber.

It’s so tough to compare due to the advancement of the game, how different the game was played in each era, and the officiating style.

However, when it comes to the Showtime Lakers, there’s no question that they would thrive in any era when you ask former Laker champion, Kyle Kuzma.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

 “I believe that the showtime Lakers they would f—–g dominate this era, I was watching Magic [Johnson] in the 80s, he’s highlights like earlier in the summer, people don’t realize he was fast as s–t. No, no, he was fast as hell. He was getting the rebound, [then] up the court in three dribbles. And that’s the NBA now. Right or wrong?”

Kuzma made an appearance on Draymond Green’s podcast, The Draymond Green Show and shared his thoughts on comparing eras. Green and Kuzma both agreed that it is "dumb" to compare eras because of how the game has changed and evolved.

The former Laker had some high praise for former Lakers President of Basketball Operations and Laker legend Magic Johnson. Kuzma was drafted by the Nets in 2017 and was then acquired by the Johnson led front office, along with Brook Lopez, for D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov.

The Wizards forward was traded by the Lakers last off-season for Russell Westbrook. The 27-year-old averaged 17.1 PPG, 8.5 RPG and 3.5 APG in his first year in Washington.

The Michigan native is clearly has respect for the previous NBA generations and recognizes greatness when he sees it. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
News

Lakers Rumors: NBA Exec Says Some LA Brass Want to Explore Anthony Davis Trades

By Ricardo Sandoval3 hours ago
lakers court logo usa today
News

Lakers: LA Insider Admits Current Roster is Not Expected to Win Championship Title

By Ricardo Sandoval5 hours ago
slava-medvedenko-getty
News

Lakers: Former LA Champ Sells Title Rings for Combined $250k Towards Ukraine Support

By Ricardo Sandoval7 hours ago
USATSI_16360486_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Columnist Makes Bold LeBron James-Bronny Prediction

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
lebron-socialmedia
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Dragon Ball Z Inspired Post Goes Viral

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
lebron james zach lavine usa today
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Insider Confident that LeBron James Signs Contract Extension

By Eric EulauAug 6, 2022 7:30 PM EDT
USATSI_17470439_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Has Interest in Trading for Knicks Forward Cam Reddish

By Eric EulauAug 6, 2022 5:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18053678_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers News: Insider Provides Expectations for LA Newcomer Lonnie Walker IV

By Ricardo SandovalAug 6, 2022 3:30 PM EDT