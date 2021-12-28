Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Lakers: Metta Sandiford-Artest Still Thinks Los Angeles Wins A Title This Year

    Bold words from Metta about a relatively bad team.
    Author:

    Entering tonight's game against the Rockets, the Lakers are 16-18. It's been an incredibly disappointing year highlighted by a lack of roster health and overall underperformance from key players. 

    Simply put, the outlook is bleak. The Lakers are the number 9 seed only by virtue of playing in a weak Western Conference. But not everyone is ready to throw in the towel on this team yet. And with LeBron James leading them, that's not unreasonable. 

    Metta Sandiford-Artest knows a few things about what it takes to win an NBA Championship. He took home a title in 2010 with the Lakers after playing 10 seasons without one. And despite the way that they are playing now, he is still convinced that Los Angeles takes one home again this season. 

    It would take a lot at this point for the Lakers to turn things around enough to win a title. They would have to beat a lot of very good teams if they were even able to make it to the playoffs. This team is not built to take on the Warriors, Suns, or even the Jazz in the Western Conference. 

    But there is time to turn it around in order to make the playoffs, and that's a start. Getting Anthony Davis back and healthy would be a good step. Adding in guys like Kendrick Nunn can make a difference, but who knows how long that will even take to get him into the rotation at this point. 

    The outlook is bleak, but all hope is not lost. 

