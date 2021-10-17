    • October 17, 2021
    Lakers: Must Reads from the Past Week

    Here to provide another Lakers update on what should be read.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Just like last week, we are going to give highlights of must reads on the Lakers, especially for fans who have been focused on the Dodgers, and not the preseason (hard to blame you).

    Talen Horton-Tucker Undergoes Surgery on Thumb

    Already losing Trevor Ariza for over a week, the Lakers will be without THT for at least the next few weeks. Hopefully this doesn’t thwart his season, as he is expected to have a breakout year by many pundits.

    Austin Reaves Draws Praise from LeBron and Coach Vogel

    There haven’t been many positive moments in the winless preseason, but the rookie seems to be doing his best impersonation of Alex Caruso. With injuries to Ariza and THT, don’t be surprised if Reaves earns some meaningful minutes in the near future.

    Scout Shows Lakers No Love

    The reception of the Lakers current roster construction is super polarizing. That seems to be the same with scouts around the league. An anonymous scout tells SI’s Chris Mannix about why he thinks the Lakers will struggle. Check out scouts’ takes on the other 29 teams.

    LA County Wants Vanessa Bryant to Take Psychiatric Exam

    LA County officials want Vanessa Bryant to prove that her distress was caused by the deadly helicopter crash, and not the county deputies’ misconduct with sharing photos of the crash. This civil lawsuit seems like it will turn uglier before anything is settled.

